Home  >  Sports

SSL: Ateneo overwhelms JRU for second win

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2022 05:34 PM

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau/FILE
Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau/FILE

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles moved closer to the next round of the Shakey’s Super League after an emphatic win against the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers.

Ateneo tallied a rousing 25-20, 25-16, 25-10, victory over the Lady Bombers at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Saturday. 

The Blue Eagles are now on top in Pool C with a 2-0 record, just a game above the 1-0 National University Lady Bulldogs. 

Meanwhile, the Lady Bombers bowed out of the competition with a 0-3 win-loss slate. 

Gena Hora paced the Blue Eagles with seven points. 

Ateneo started the third set on a strong note, building a 6-1 advantage immediately capped by a block by AC Miner. 

Lia de Guzman made it a 13-4 gap after scoring two aces and smart tip, eyeing to close the match early. 

A sharp crosscourt hit from Vanie Gandler sent Ateneo to a second technical timeout with a 16-8 commanding lead. 

A backrow spike from Gandler extended the Blue Eagles’ separation to 10, 20-10. Ateneo also dominated the blocking department including a kill block by Miner for a 22-10 gap. 

Read More:  SSL   Shakey's Super League   Volleyball   Ateneo   Blue Eagles   JRU   Lady Bombers  