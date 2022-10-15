SSL: Ateneo overwhelms JRU for second win

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau/FILE

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles moved closer to the next round of the Shakey’s Super League after an emphatic win against the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers.

Ateneo tallied a rousing 25-20, 25-16, 25-10, victory over the Lady Bombers at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

The Blue Eagles are now on top in Pool C with a 2-0 record, just a game above the 1-0 National University Lady Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bombers bowed out of the competition with a 0-3 win-loss slate.

Gena Hora paced the Blue Eagles with seven points.

Ateneo started the third set on a strong note, building a 6-1 advantage immediately capped by a block by AC Miner.

Lia de Guzman made it a 13-4 gap after scoring two aces and smart tip, eyeing to close the match early.

A sharp crosscourt hit from Vanie Gandler sent Ateneo to a second technical timeout with a 16-8 commanding lead.

A backrow spike from Gandler extended the Blue Eagles’ separation to 10, 20-10. Ateneo also dominated the blocking department including a kill block by Miner for a 22-10 gap.