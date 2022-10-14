PVL: Stalzer says F2 Logistics need to be more urgent

F2 Logistics import Lindsay Stalzer. From the PVL Website

Lindsay Stalzer feels felt that F2 Logistics need to sense urgency after seeing her squad suffer two straight defeats in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

The Cargo Movers bowed to to Chery Tiggo in straight sets before losing again to Choco Mucho in four sets.

The losses sent F2 Logistics to the bottom of the standings, prompting Stalzer, a veteran in the league, to let her emotions be known.

"I let the team know how upset I am and heartbroken about that because it's serious, we can't just take these losses lightly," she said.

"We definitely had every opportunity to win that game and we let it slip through our fingers."

The Cargo Movers came close to beating the flying Titans after Kalei Mau's hit that put them at 24-22 thereby getting them near to a winner-take-all fifth set.

But Choco Mucho's Deanna Wong came through with 4 straight points that became the clincher for the Flying Titans.

Stalzer challenged her teammates that they need a breakthrough to improve.

"I let everyone know that can't happen and we all need to be accountable for that loss and we need to really make an effort to improve in the coming weeks because it's urgent. We need to get those wins," said the 38-year-old open spiker.