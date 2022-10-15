PVL: Cherry Tiggo nabs solo lead in bruising win vs Cignal

PVL.ph

Chery Tiggo seized a 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory against Cignal HD in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference eliminations at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Saturday.

Mylene Paat dished out a 19-point showing as import Montegrin Jelena Cvijovic came up with 12 points in helping anchor the Crossovers' win.

Cza Carandang hammered out 12 attack points to finish with 14 point points while EJ Laure churned out 11 points.

“We just did what our skipper (Paat) told us to do – play our best. Whatever the result, for as long we do what we’ve been doing in training, our game will just flow. Bonus na lang pag nanalo,” said Carandang.

The HD Spikers managed to keep it close in the first three sets but they lost steam in the fourth.

Cignal, led by American import Tai Bierria, threatened with 20-23 in the fourth only to fall short as the Crossovers took the next two points to wrap up the one-hour, 52-minute match.

Bierria scored 19 points, while Ces Molina added 10 hits and Chay Troncoso, Roselyn Doria and Rachel Anne Daquis combined for 22 points for the HD Spikers.

Cherry Tiggo now holds the solo lead with 2-0.