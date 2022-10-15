PVL: Akari's surge too much for UAI-Army

Image from PVL

Newcomer Akari outclassed veteran team UAI-Army in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elims at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Saturday.

Akari import Priscilla Rivera powered her way with 25 points, all on attacks, to go with her 11 digs and seven receptions.

Her last two attacks put Akari at match point, 24-21, before Lycha Ebon finished off the helpless Lady Troopers.

“The first win is always a good win. We’ve been working all week, we’re working hard to try to find our first victory and the guys really deserved this,” said Akari coach Jorge Souza de Brito. “I’m really proud of them and we’ll be ready for the next.”

The Power Chargers bounced back after they dropped a four-set loss to Cignal.

Akari is now tied PLDT and Choco Mucho at fourth with 1-1 slates, while sending Army to joint eighth with idle F2 Logistics with 0-2 cards.