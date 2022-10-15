PBA 3x3: Meralco, Pioneer clinch knockout spots in Leg 5

Tonino Gonzaga of Meralco in action. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco and Pioneer Elastoseal booked a berth in the knockout stage of Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 Saturday at Robinsons Novaliches.

The Bolts and Katibays only played a single game as of posting, but have completed the quarterfinals cast in Pool C after dealing Terrafirma back-to-back losses in pool play.

The Elastoseals defeated the Dyip, 20-17, before the Bolts followed up with a 16-12 win.

Earlier, Blackwater stunned previous leg winner San Miguel, 21-13, in Pool A behind the 12 points of Alfrancis Tamsi.

But the Red President failed to make it two in a row as they fell to Cavitex Braves in a close game, 21-19.

Other early pool winners include Leg 1 champion TNT in Pool B, which routed Barangay Ginebra, 21-11, as Lervin Flores led the Tropang Giga with 11 points.

The Kings, however, evened their record at 1-1 with an 18-14 thumping of NorthPort.

In Pool D, J&T Express beat Platinum, 15-10, even as Platinum edged Purefoods, 15-10.

Six slots are still available for the knockout stage on Sunday.

The champion team will receive P100,000, runner up P50,000, and P30,000 for third placer.