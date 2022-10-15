Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. File photo. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP



NEW YORK -- Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was fined $11,139 by the NFL on Friday for kicking at Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after being sacked.

The punishment, according to a posting on the NFL's website, came for Brady swinging his right leg up at Jarrett after being brought down on a controversial late-game play in Tampa Bay's 21-15 victory last Sunday.

Jarrett rose after bringing down Brady and celebrated what he thought was a crucial defensive play, stepping over prone Brady in the process.

Brady, unhappy at Jarrett's reaction, kicked upward at Jarrett, prompting the league to issue him a fine.

Jarrett was whistled for a roughing the passer penalty moments after the incident and as a result, instead of the Bucs being forced to surrender the ball, their drive was given new life and they went on to win.

Brady later called the hit, "a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady," and Jarrett insisted he brought down Brady within the rules.

"When you do it the right way, that's what makes it so frustrating, because you did follow the rules," Jarrett said.

The NFC South division-leading Buccaneers (3-2) visit Pittsburgh (1-4) on Sunday.

