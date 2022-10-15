MMA fighter Eduard Folayang. Handout/file

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang is excited for ONE Championship’s return to the Philippines, and for good reason.

Aside from the hometown advantage that Filipinos fighters will have, the Team Lakay star noted how passionate fans are at every show.

The last time the Philippines hosted a ONE event was in January 2020, two months before the pandemic.

On December 3, the country will see two major events in one day: ONE Fight Night 5 and ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks will both take place at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For Folayang, he can’t wait to hear familiar chants and see familiar faces.

“The good thing about holding events here is that aside from the fact that you see the arena filled to the rafters, you notice how knowledgeable the fans are when it comes to mixed martial arts,” Folayang said.

“It’s a different kind of adrenaline when we’re competing here, so I’m very excited that ONE’s going to return here in December.”

There are no concrete plans for Folayang as of yet. He hasn’t received an offer to compete on the Manila card, but is nonetheless keeping himself in prime shape should he receive a call.

If that happens, Folayang hopes to get a crack at Yoshihiro Akiyama. This comes after the Filipino ushered the highly respected John Wayne Parr into the sunset with a decision win in their Muay Thai match.

Folayang and Akiyama were scheduled to face off in the past, but the Korean-Japanese athlete had to pull out because of an injury. Now, the Team Lakay star hopes he will get a second chance.

“I feel like we have unfinished business. As much as possible, I’d like to continue to test myself against some of the most legendary figures in martial arts,” he said.

“[Akiyama] has a very exciting style. He has a judo background but is always leaning on trading and striking with his opponent. I think this will be a good fight if we meet. It won’t be boring for sure.”

