Max Schnur of the United States and Treat Huey of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Saint-Tropez Open on Facebook.

MANILA – No. 2 seeds Treat Huey of the Philippines and Max Schnur of the United States exited the Saint-Tropez Open in France after failing to force a decider in the semifinals on Friday.

They fell to No. 3 seeds Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Sam Weissborn of Austria, 6-7(9), 6-7(6), at Court 2 of Tennis Club de Saint-Tropez.

Huey and Schnur were the first to break serve for a 4-3 lead, but Arneodo and Weissborn immediately broke back. Service holds ensued until they reached 6-6.

In the first set tiebreak, Arneodo and Weissborn led at 4-1 and 5-3, until Huey and Schnur equalized.

Both teams had two set points each, but Arneodo and Weissborn clinched the first set on their third opportunity, 7-6(9).

Huey and Schnur bounced back in the second set with a 3-0 edge.

A Huey backhand volley winner widened their lead to 4-1, and a Huey ace brought them closer to forcing a third set at 5-2.

Arneodo and Weissborn fought back to win the next three games and level at 5-5. After which, they reached 6-6 and proceeded to another tiebreak.

It was a close fight until the 10th point where they were at 5-5, and a forced error gave Arneodo and Weissborn their first match point at 6-5.

Huey fired an ace to wipe out the match point, but a backhand service return down-the-line winner yielded a second match point for Arneodo and Weissborn, who claimed the victory, 7-6(6), with a sleek backhand volley winner.

En route to the semifinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour event, Huey and Schnur defeated the French tandem of Gregoire Barrere and Ugo Blanchet, 6-2, 6-3, in the first round.

In the quarterfinals, they posted a comeback win over Jesper de Jong and Bart Stevens of the Netherlands, 3-6, 7-5, 11-9.

Huey, a 2016 Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles semifinalist and former ATP Doubles World No. 18, has eight ATP Doubles championships and 18 Challenger Doubles titles.

The 37-year-old ATP Doubles World No. 106 continues to aim for his third ATP Challenger Doubles title of the season.

He won the Arizona Tennis Classic in March with American Denis Kudla and the Savannah Challenger in April with countryman Ruben Gonzales, who was also his partner in his men’s doubles gold medal finish at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in May.

Meanwhile, Gonzales also competed on the ATP Challenger Tour this week, losing in the doubles opening round of the FILA Seoul Open Challenger with Tunisian Skander Mansouri.