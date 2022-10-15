The FEU Tamaraws dropped to 0-5 in UAAP Season 85 -- their worst start in the Final 4 era. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws remain a tough opponent for any team in the UAAP, even with their winless record so far in Season 85.

This, according to De La Salle head coach Derick Pumaren after the Green Archers recorded an 87-70 victory over the Tamaraws on Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

La Salle was itching to bounce back from an upset loss against University of the East last Wednesday, and they handed the Tamaraws their fifth consecutive defeat in the men's basketball tournament. However, Pumaren said they remained wary of FEU even as they carried a 0-4 record into the contest.

"I've been telling them [FEU is] a better team than the 0-4 [record]," said Pumaren. "They are capable of beating teams."

The Tamaraws gave last season's finalists, University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University, tough challenges when they played earlier in the tournament. But they have been unable to break through into the win column, and have now slumped to their worst ever start in the Final 4 era.

It was all the way back in Season 69 that FEU last started a season with four straight defeats, when the Tamaraws were dealing with the departure of Arwind Santos to the pro ranks. That team, led by Jeff Chan and coached by Bert Flores, missed the Final 4.

This time around, the Olsen Racela-coached Tams are at risk of seeing their streak of eight consecutive Final 4 appearances come to an end.

Racela opted not to talk to reporters after their latest defeat.

