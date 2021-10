San Miguel Beer banked on a strong start to beat TNT Tropang GIGA, 103-90, in Game 6 to stay alive in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Marcio Lassiter buried five triples to finish with 19 points for San Miguel, which forced the series to a Game 7.

With the victory, the Beermen leveled the the best-of-seven duel, 3-3.

(More details to follow.)