Magnolia punched the first ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup finals by closing out Meralco 93-85 in Game 6 of their best-of-7 semifinals Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

It was a tough victory for the Hotshots as they had to quell off the Bolts' fourth quarter uprising after Meralco came to within 85-80 in the final three minutes.

Ian Sangalang tallied a double-double of 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks for Magnolia which finished the series, 4-2.

Mark Barroca and Rome dela Rosa added 16 markers each as they wait for the victor in the other semis pairing between San Miguel and TNT.

(More details to follow.)