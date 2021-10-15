Home  >  Sports

PBA: Magnolia hacks out tough win vs Meralco, books ticket to finals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2021 08:35 PM

Magnolia punched the first ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup finals by closing out Meralco 93-85 in Game 6 of their best-of-7 semifinals Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

It was a tough victory for the Hotshots as they had to quell off the Bolts' fourth quarter uprising after Meralco came to within 85-80 in the final three minutes.

Ian Sangalang tallied a double-double of 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks for Magnolia which finished the series, 4-2.

Mark Barroca and Rome dela Rosa added 16 markers each as they wait for the victor in the other semis pairing between San Miguel and TNT.

(More details to follow.)

Read More:  PBA Philippine Cup   Magnolia Hotshots   Meralco Bolts  