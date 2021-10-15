MMA: Miado wants to prove KO win vs Tao was no fluke



Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado is out to prove that his first-round knockout victory against Miao Li Tao of China two years ago was no fluke.

Miado is set to meet Tao again in ONE: Nextgen on October 29 in Singapore.

"People can say whatever they want to say, but my approach is always the same. I'm always motivated to show that I belong here in ONE and I deserve to be one of the best fighters in the strawweight division," he said.

During their first bout in November 2019, Miado dared his Chinese foe to close in before unleashing a flying knee that connected squarely on Tao's jaw for an instant knockout.

It was an astonishing triumph for Miado that showed his immense potential and earned him adulation worldwide.

But a lot has changed for Miado since the last time he fought Miao.

Originally training with Switch MMA/Cage Gladiators, the Albay native has taken his act to Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok, where he currently trains with the likes of siblings Denice and Drex Zamboanga and where he has worked on his ground game to complement his already lethal striking.

"My fighting style is still the same, I still boast that power and strength. But I can say that I have worked on my ground game because that can help me be a more well-rounded fighter," he said.

But as much as he added weapons in his arsenal, “The Jaguar” is also wary of the strides Miao has added to his game.

The Chinese remained active after their fight, trading wins against Ryuto "The Dragon Boy" Sawada, before a close unanimous decision defeat to No. 4-ranked strawweight Alex "Little Rock" Silva last August.

"Miao improved a lot in his game, especially in his wrestling. I can see that he's a lot more careful now in his posture and that would really give me a hard time in this rematch with him," observed Miado.

"This won't be an easy fight for me because we already know each other very well and I know that he's motivated to redeem himself from that knockout loss and get back at me."

