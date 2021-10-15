

Matt Aquino, the son of PBA legend Marlou Aquino, became the latest Filipino to sign with a club in Japan's B.League.

Division I team Shinshu Brave Warriors welcomed the 24-year-old, who has already began practicing in Japan.

"We announce that the Shinshu Brave Warriors have signed Matthew Aquino to a 2021-22 B.LEAGUE season contract today," the club said on its social media account on Friday.

Aquino, however, will be fielded as a local player instead of an import like Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Bobby Ray Parks, Kobe Paras and Dwight Ramos.

The 6-foot-9 former National University (NU) stalwart apparently is part-Japanese through his mother's side.

“Grandmother ko is Japanese then napasa sa mom ko and then sa akin,” he explained in Tiebreaker Times.

After playing for NU, Aquino suited up for the Bacoor City Strikers in the MPBL with his father.

Shinshu is set to play Aquino when they face Alvark Tokyo on Saturday.