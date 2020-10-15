PBA: Prince Caperal unlikely star in Ginebra's close win vs Blackwater

Prince Caperal scored 24 points, and Barangay Ginebra recovered from Blackwater's third-quarter surge to win 103-99 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Ginebra saw a 14-point lead evaporate when Blackwater rallied in the third to go up 76-72 heading into the fourth.

Head coach Tim Cone and co. snatched back the driver's seat, then made enough free throws in the final minute to up their record to 2-0.

Don Trollano scored 23 points to lead Blackwater (1-1).

(More details to follow.)