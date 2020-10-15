PBA: Meralco coach Black mulls giving Almazan more minutes vs Ginebra

Meralco coach Norman Black is thinking of giving Raymond Almazan more minutes when they take on Barangay Ginebra this coming weekend.

Almazan, who is recovering from a meniscus injury, made his bubble debut Wednesday, playing 9 minutes and 37 seconds in their 93-81 win over Alaska.

"(Last night) he was under a 10-minute restriction. I basically had him five minutes in the first half and five minutes in the second half," Black told the PBA website.

"I was thinking about putting it all [minutes] in the second half but I wanted to give him a chance in the first half to get a feel for the game."

Despite not being 100%, Almazan remains a major presence for the Bolts in the middle.

"I thought the game changed every time he entered the court. Because of his size, he allowed us to get into a zone," Black said.

After the game, the Meralco big man said he is feeling okay with his knee. He told his coach he "felt normal, no pain."

Almazan's presence will be crucial against Ginebra, their nemesis in last year's Governors' Cup finals.

"Our trainer will communicate with the team doctor to see if we can increase his minutes. He would've had three more practices before we play Ginebra, so I would imagine we would be able to put his minutes up a little bit," Black said.