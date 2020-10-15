PBA: Calvin Abueva completes GAB requirements for reinstatement of license

Calvin Abueva last played for Phoenix in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup against TNT. PBA Media Bureua.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is recommending the reinstatement of Calvin Abueva's professional license, after the embattled Phoenix forward completed the requirements of the agency.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra on Wednesday night revealed on social media that he was once again meeting with Abueva.

A former national team mainstay, Abueva has been suspended from the PBA since June 2019 due to a series of on-court incidents that culminated in his ejection during a game against TNT.

In a report dated October 14, GAB confirmed that Abueva virtually attended its seminar on the code of conduct and ethics of professional athletes on October 6, 8 and 14.

GAB's Kara Mallonga, who evaluated Abueva, said the player "maintained a jovial and respectful disposition throughout the sessions" and praised his cooperation particularly in doing the assigned activities after every session.

"Abueva was able to sufficiently complete all the seminar requirements and submit all the activities that were assigned to him," said Mallonga. "He engaged and energetically participated in the discussions."

"He presented a fundamental understanding of the conduct and ethical expectations of professional athletes, but might have the need for supplementary assistance and guidance from the team management to ensure consistent reinforcement," she added.

GAB also took into account the testimony of Phoenix interim head coach Topex Robinson and team manager Paolo Bugia, who emphasized that there has been "significant transformation" in Abueva since his suspension last year.

The Phoenix management also assured GAB that they are ready to support Abueva and guide him in his career moving forward.

"Based on the compliance to the documentary requirements and the results of the post-seminar evaluation, reinstatement of (Abueva's) professional license is, therefore, recommended," Mallonga concluded.

GAB will still need to approve Mallonga's recommendation.

Abueva, 32, was allowed by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial to join the Fuel Masters in the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga. He has been practicing with Phoenix since fulfilling quarantine protocols, but did not suit up in their first game last Monday, a 116-98 win over Meralco.

Marcial has been consistent in saying that Abueva will still need to complete his requirements from the PBA, after which they will evaluate his bid for reinstatement to the league.

Abueva was the PBA's Rookie of the Year in 2013 and the Best Player of the Conference in the 2016 PBA Commissioner's Cup, and a seven-time All-Star.