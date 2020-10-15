LOOK: LeBron hopes he made Kobe proud with Lakers' 17th title

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James honored the late franchise icon Kobe Bryant, days after helping the team win the 2020 NBA championship.

The Lakers outlasted the Miami Heat in six games to win their 17th title in franchise history -- but their first since Bryant and Pau Gasol powered the squad to victory over the Boston Celtics in 2010.

The team has dedicated their campaign this year to Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter accident in January along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

James, the Finals MVP, said that he "made (Kobe) proud" with their achievement, as he called Bryant his "brother."

After Bryant's death, James vowed that he will continue his legacy and lift the Lakers back to the top of the NBA.

Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, winning five championships. He retired at the end of the 2016 season as the franchise's all-time leading scorer as well as the third leading scorer in NBA history.

James passed him in the league's scoring list just a day before Bryant passed away.