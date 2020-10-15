Basketball: Fil-Am Sage Tolentino commits to NCAA Division 1's Auburn

Hawaii-based Filipino basketball prospect Sage Tolentino has committed to US NCAA Division I school Auburn University, the 7-foot Maryknoll High School standout announced on Instagram.

"My family and I have prayed about this day since I was a kid. I am beyond blessed and I give God all the Glory," said Tolentino, who a prospective Gilas Pilipinas star.

"Auburn University's core traditions are passion and spirit and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level. It's great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle! #sonoftheislands #wareagle #auburntigers."

Tolentino was instrumental in Maryknoll's state championships in 2019 and 2020, norming 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks.

He is Auburn's first commitment in the 2022 Class.

The 16-year-old is expected to pair with another Filipino giant, Kai Sotto, in the coming years as part of the Philippines national squad.

Tolentino is currently training under East-West Private, the same management firm that handles Sotto.