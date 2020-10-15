3x3: Players return negative tests after entry in Laguna bubble

A 3x3 player undergoes entry protocol at the Inspire Academy. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- All of the players and staff that entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

League commissioner Eric Altamirano announced Thursday that the 33 players who entered the campus on Wednesday "have tested negative for COVID-19."

"(They) are ready to begin practicing on Friday," he added.

Seven teams arrived at National University's Laguna campus on Wednesday: Family's Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks, Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod Master Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC Green Gorillas, and Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.

Every player went through RT-PCR testing prior to entering the venue.

The last five teams -- Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Pagadian City-Rocky Sports, Petra Cement-Roxas City Rockies, Sarangani Marlins, and Bicol Pro 3x3 -- arrived on Thursday.

They, too, were tested upon arrival. The players of the five teams are now set to isolate in their rooms for two days before practicing on Saturday.

Chooks 3x3 will hold its President's Cup in a bubble at the Inspire Academy from October 21 to 30.

Prior to the tournament proper, they will also hold scrimmages and a brief preseason.