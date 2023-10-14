Volleyball: NU sweeps UST in SSL playoffs

The NU Lady Bulldogs. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Defending champion National University overpowered University of Santo Tomas to stay unbeaten in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship, Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Evangeline Alinsug and Michaela Belen fired 12 and 10 points, respectively, to spearhead the Bulldogs’ convincing win over the Golden Tigresses, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16, in the battle between unbeaten teams.

Sheena Toring and Erin May Pangilinan added seven points apiece for NU, now with a 4-0 slate in Pool E ahead of UST (31) in a tie with second-game winner Arellano (3-1).

"Sa team namin (going into playoffs), marami kaming bonding ngayon sa isa’t isa. ‘Yun yung maganda lalo na pagdating sa court, ‘yung connection namin hindi nawawala," said Alinsug.

Meanwhile, Arellano pulled off a 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 stunner over the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Laika Tudlasan and Pauline de Guzman contributed seven and six points, respectively, while Heart Villaflores and Dodee Batindaan had five apiece for the Lady Chiefs.

"Naglaro lang po kami nang buo. Tsaka kailangan po namin manalo kaya naglaro kami as a team talaga. Mas gagalingan pa po namin next games," said Padillon.

NU takes on Ateneo while Arellano goes up against UST in crucial Pool E duels on Sunday for quarterfinal positioning.

The other match-up on Sunday features University of the East (2-1) and College of St. Benilde (2-1) in Pool F as the top eight teams jockey for quarterfinal rankings after carrying over their standings from the preliminary round.