Volleyball: FEU sweeps Adamson to open SSL playoffs

MANILA -- Far Eastern University made quick work of Adamson University, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, for a strong start to the playoffs of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Tamaraws emerged triumphant in a battle of unbeaten teams, with Faida Bakanke and Gerzel Petallo coming up with clutch hits in the 85-minute triumph. FEU now has a 1-0 record in Pool F.

Bakanke dropped 11 points on nine hits, a block and an ace as Petallo hammered all her 10 points on attacks in FEU’s fourth win in as many games in the SSL Season 2. Eight more players contributed at least a point, with Mitzi Panangin scoring eight.

"Naniwala lang po ako na mananalo kami. Doon po nag-start ‘yung confidence ko. Magtiwala lang sa sarili at sa team," said Petallo, who delivered the match-sealing attack.

FEU ended Set 1 on a 5-0 run anchored by Bakanke, breaking away from a 20-all deadlock. They nearly wasted a 23-19 lead in the second set before regaining their form.

It was Petallo's turn to take charge in the clincher, with FEU surging ahead from a 15-all count and ending the match through a long attack that fell right at the backline of the Lady Falcons’ defense.

FEU clashes next against back-to-back NCAA champion College of St. Benilde next Saturday in an attempt to zero in on the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals.

Antonette Adolfo put up 12 points to pace the Lady Falcons, who absorbed their first defeat after sweeping Arellano, Lyceum and San Beda in Pool B.