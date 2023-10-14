UAAP: Ateneo women outplay FEU for 4th straight win

Ateneo center Kacey dela Rosa had another double-double for the Blue Eagles in their win over FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University extended its winning streak to four games on Saturday after a 72-64 triumph over Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sandra Villacruz, Kacey Dela Rosa and Sarah Makanjuola led the way as the Blue Eagles turned things around in the third quarter, erasing a slim deficit and building a nine-point advantage over the Lady Tamaraws.

It's the fourth win in a row for Ateneo since dropping its season opener to defending champion National University.

Josee Kaputu and Queenie Aquino gave the Lady Tamaraws a bright start, scoring seven unanswered points to give their team a 32-19 lead halfway through the second quarter but floundered in the second half.

In the final quarter, Dela Rosa, Jhaz Joson and Junize Calago converted baskets to give the Blue Eagles their biggest lead of the ballgame at 68-55 with less than four minutes remaining in the game to seal the win.

"We started really bad, but we were able to make adjustments in the second half and it helped us win the game," said Makanjuola, Ateneo's Nigerian center who had a double-double outing of 13 points and 11 rebounds, to go along with two steals and two blocks.

Dela Rosa also produced a double-double effort of 20 points and 11 rebounds and had three steals.

"Very important game for us kasi kadikit namin si FEU sa standings. We wanted to take one step trying to get to the Final Four so this is a big win for us," said Ateneo head coach LA Mumar.

Ateneo guard Jhaz Joson in action against FEU. UAAP Media.

Calago had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Joson scored 10 points, provided seven assists and had no turnovers for Ateneo.

Ateneo's starters proved key for the Blue Eagles, scoring 65 points compared to FEU's 46. The Blue Eagles' defense forced the Lady Tamaraws to commit 30 turnovers, which gave the former 19 points.

The Blue Eagles will next play the Growling Tigresses this Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Adamson University Gym.

Josee Kaputu's monster game for the Lady Tamaraws went for naught as she led them with 26 points – 20 of which came in the first half -- and 20 rebounds. Jaina Del Prado and Queenie Aquino contributed nine points each.

FEU, which lost two in a row and third overall in five games, will go up against Adamson University this Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the same San Marcelino venue.

The Scores:

Ateneo 72 - Dela Rosa 20, Calago 14, Makanjoula 13, Joson 10, Villacruz 8, Solis 7, Eufamiano 0, Cancio 0, Nieves 0, Gastador 0, Fetalvero 0.

FEU 64 - Kaputu 26, Del Prado 9, Aquino 9, Salvani 7, Lopez 5, Delos Santos 4, Ong 2, Cabahug 2, Pasilang 0, Manguiat 0, Dela Torre 0, Caringal 0, Paras 0, Nagma 0.

Quarterscores: 18-21, 36-41, 56-47, 72-64.