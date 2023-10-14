MPL Season 12: Omega books 7th straight playoff appearance

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Smart Omega on Saturday locked in their 7th straight MPL Philippines playoff appearance after a 2-1 win over RSG Philippines during their MPL Season 12 clash at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati last Saturday.

Smart Omega, reinforced by Rowee "Ryota" Macasa and Duane "Kelra" Pillas, led the squad to a must-win against the Kingslayers, who have already secured their slot prior.

Ryota's disruption play during the lord dance in Game 3 propelled Omega to their playoffs appearance and their second straight win. Kelra, who was spotless with 3 kills and 4 assists in Game 3, provided the burst Omega needed in the final team fight.

With Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic making a double kill in a long siege for the base, Omega managed to end the series within 17 minutes.

Omega will face Onic Philippines to close out their regular season campaign. Meanwhile, Minana EVOS and Onic Philippines will slug it out for the final playoffs spot tonight.