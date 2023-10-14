Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Minana EVOS on Saturday stayed in the MPL Season 12 playoff hunt after sweeping rivals Onic Philippines, 2-0.

Minana banked on two dominant wins, amassing thousands in gold and taking full control of both maps to come away with the victory.

Jhon Marl "LordJM" Sebastian secured the match MVP nod, particularly after a 2/1/1 kill-death-assist card during Game 2 of their series matchup.

Minana is now at 6th place with 19 points, tied with Omega. Onic is not far behind with 18 points.

The playoff race goes down to Onic Philippines' match against Smart Omega this Sunday, where winning will spell the difference on which team takes the last ticket.

If Onic Philippines fails to make it, it will be the first time the squad misses the playoffs since entering the league in MPL Season 4.