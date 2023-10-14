MANILA - Filipino ML:BB coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol will try to notch their second international title at home soil after Onic Indonesia qualified for the M5 World Championships in the Philippines.

Onic Indonesia averted disaster via a 3-2 win against Geek Fam, which had Kairi and Yeb's former teammates Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and Mark "Markyyy" Capacio.

Kairi was named player of the match in the best-of-five series which saw Geek Fam try and claw their way back from two games down.

Geek Fam will have another shot at the M5 world championship slot later against Bigetron Alpha, whose players represented Indonesia in the IESF and the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Geek Fam have momentum as Markyyy towed them to a franchise-best record, going as far as sinking fan favorites RRQ Hoshi down the lower bracket.

RRQ Hoshi will miss their first world championship series since M1.

Kairi and Yeb led the Onic Indonesia squad to the MSC 2023 title.

Moreover, Kairi remains in the running for the league's MVP award. If he wins the award, this will be his second since setting foot in Indonesia as an import.

Kairi, Yeb, Baloyskie, and Markyyyy used to be part of Onic Philippines, before the squad underwent a massive overhaul in MPL Season 9.

The four were M3 World Championship finalists, succumbing to Blacklist International in the Grand Finals at Singapore in 2021.