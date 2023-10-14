Home  >  Sports

ANC

MPL Season 12: K1NGKONG stars as TNC downs Blacklist

AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2023 08:55 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines
Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - King Cyric "K1NGKONG" Perez was the man of the hour as TNC Pro Team stunned Blacklist International with a 2-0 sweep during their MPL Season 12 matchup at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. 

K1NGKONG, who made sure to shine with his signature Fanny in Game 3, had a 3/1/2 kill-death-assist card, and eked out two retribution plays that would help the Phoenix Army come back against the Codebreakers. 

John Vincent "Innocent" Banal led TNC to victory with 5 kills, and 4 assists in Game 1, which saw TNC dominate over the three-time MPL champions. 

While sure of an 8th place finish, TNC improved to a 2-11 finish with 9 points. Blacklist will remain at 4th place with a 7-6 card. 

TNC, who are out of playoff contention, will face RSG Philippines to close out their regular season run. 

Read More:  K1NGKONG   TNC Pro Team   MPL Season 12   Blacklist International  