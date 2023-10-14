Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - ECHO will be heading to the MPL Season 12 playoffs with three consecutive losses after suffering a 1-2 loss against AP Bren to cap off their regular season run, Saturday afternoon.

The loss spoiled the Season 12 debut of ECHO star Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera who was sidelined throughout the regular season.

Angelo Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel racked up 8 kills, and 6 assists as AP Bren bounce back from the 1-2 loss against Smart Omega.

With Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and Alston "Sanji" Pabico down for the count in Game 3, AP Bren went forward with a crucial lord take that would send the defending champions to their third straight loss, and that following an eleven-game winning streak that would match the current league-high record.

After ECHO took Game 1, AP Bren rallied back in Game 2, pulling away after winning a seven-minute Lord dance.

ECHO will next see action during the MPL Season 12 playoffs to be held at the EMV Convention Center from October 25-29.