MLBB: Baloyskie, Markyyyy return to world championship stage

MANILA - At long last.

Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and Mark "Markyyyy Capacio are returning to the world stage, booking their second world championship appearance after Geek Fam entered the finals of MPL Indonesia Season 12.

Bigetron Alpha managed to claw their way back and force a decider. But Geek Fam found their solution after shutting down Bigetron's Kenneth "Super Kenn" Marcello, who proved to be the headache for the Pinoy-reinforced squad.

Baloyskie had a team-high 10 assists with Ruby in the final game, while Markyyy reinforced that with 3 kills and 9 assists on Claude.

Baloyskie and Markyyyy, who both came from M3 World Championship finalist squad Onic Philippines, lifted Geek Fam to its franchise-best record so far, as they assured themselves of a silver place finish in the Indonesia league.

Markyyyy played his debut game with Geek Fam when they downed Indonesian favorites RRQ Hoshi in the upper bracket, helping Geek Fam claw their way back from two games down to secure victory.

Geek Fam will be facing Onic Esports, who have their former teammates Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda on Sunday, October 15, for the MPL Indonesia crown.