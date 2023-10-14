MANILA -- The Mapua Cardinals got clutch plays from guard Clint Escamis en route to a hard-earned 87-83 triumph over the Lyceum Pirates, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Cardinals nearly squandered a double-digit advantage but Escamis came up with big plays down the stretch, allowing them to record a fourth straight win in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament.

Mapua improves to 6-1 while also handing the Pirates their second loss in a row. Lyceum drops to 6-2; they have now been overtaken by the Cardinals for the top spot in the league standings.

Escamis had 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in a nearly 37-minute stint for Mapua, while veteran big man Warren Bonifacio put up 20 points and three boards. Paolo Henrnadez had 15 points in the win.

Lyceum had erased a 17-point Mapua lead and taken an 82-80 lead with under five minutes to go off an Enoch Valdez triple, before Hernandez sliced into the lane for a layup that tied the game with just 2:57 to play.

Both teams endured fruitless spells in their ensuing possessions before Escamis knocked down the biggest shot of the game -- a triple that he banked off the glass with just 35.6 seconds to go. The clutch shot put Mapua ahead for good, 85-82.

The Pirates got a good look off a timeout as McLaude Guadana broke free for a three-pointer, but his shot was just off target. They got a lifeline when Escamis missed two free throws, and in the next play, the Cardinals fouled Valdez on a rebounding scrum.

Valdez made the first shot but missed the second -- only for Escamis to snatch the board. This time, the guard made no mistake and drilled both free throws to seal the Cardinals' sixth win of the season.

John Bravo had 19 points and Guadana scored 13 for the Pirates, while Shawn Umali had 10 points on just 3-of-13 shooting. The Pirates got 55 points from their bench, allowing them to erase a double-digit deficit before falling short late.