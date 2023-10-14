Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (R) reacts after dunking against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (L) of Italy during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, November 20, 2021. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.

WASHINGTON -- Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in to authorities in Lincoln County, North Carolina, on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued on domestic violence charges from a 2022 incident.

The 25-year-old American, set to begin his fifth NBA campaign with the Hornets, was released on bail about three hours after his arrival at the detention center, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Bridges was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order from an incident last October, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

A condition of his release was to avoid his former girlfriend, who filed the protective order violation, saying Bridges broke its terms through social media and telecommunication devices.

Last November, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge and received three years on probation.

Bridges then missed the entire 2022-23 NBA season as he dealt with the issues and is set to serve a 10-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season that starts later this month.

He has averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists over four NBA seasons for the Hornets, earning a starting role in the 2021-22 campaign.

