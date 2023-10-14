Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos and his squad Entity, as well as Abed "Abed" Yusop and the rest of Shopify Rebellion, are set to proceed to the main event of The International 2023 Dota championships after surviving phase one of the group stages on Saturday (Manila time).

They still need to win phase two deciders to advance to the upper bracket of the main event. Losing the games means they will continue their TI hopes in the lower bracket.

Entity's 4 wins in the group stage earned them an automatic placement in the phase two seeding games.

Shopify Rebellion, meanwhile, escaped elimination by a thread after South Thunder Awaken failed to earn enough wins to clinch tiebreakers with the North American squad. They also need to beat Team Spirit, arguably the best team in the tournament right now, with an 8-0 sweep after the groups.

Entity is battling Chinese squad Azure Ray in phase two.

Unfortunately, the other Pinoy in the tilt, Jaunuel "Jaunuel" Arcilla, bid farewell to his TI campaign after his squad, Team SMG, lost to tiebreakers against SA's Evil Geniuses, 2-0.

Days before the tilt, the Philippine Esports Organization encouraged Pinoy esports fans to support their "kababayans" participating at The International.

TI is the biggest Dota 2 event, where the best will be crowned world champions and will take home the coveted Aegis of Champions.