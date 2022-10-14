PBA: Phoenix sends Ginebra crashing with upset

Phoenix Super LPG leaned on Jayvee Mocon's superb game to upset Barangay Ginebra on Friday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The Fuel Masters had it, 101-93, to stun the Gin Kings, who came on a high following an 18-point victory over the Bay Area Dragons.

Mocon scored 20 points to go with his 5 rebounds, while Tyler Tio added 17 markers.

Kaleb Wesson brought down 17 rebounds, while firing 15 markers for Phoenix's second win in 5 games.

