MANILA -- Jayson Castro has just signed a contract extension with Talk 'N Text.

"The Blur," who has been with the Tropang GIGA since 2008, was rewarded with a 3-year contract extension.

Castro actually still has a year left on his current contract, or until August 2023, but the team did not waste time giving him a fresh one.

It will be his sixth contract with TNT since being picked third overall in the 2008 PBA Draft.

Castro, once regarded as Asia best point guard, is a 7-time PBA champion and 2-time PBA Finals MVP.

He played hero for the Tropang GIGA, helping TNT win the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

