MANILA -- Blackwater held off Terrafirma, 93-86, on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Cameron Krutwig led the Bossing with 29 points and 25 big rebounds

With the win, Blackwater improved to 3-3 while dealing Terrafirma’s 21st loss since the Philippine Cup.

Details to follow.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

Related video: