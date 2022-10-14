Smart Omega players, coaches, and management talk to the press ahead of their stint at the Call of Duty Mobile world championships. Courtesy: Smart Omega.

MANILA -- Securing visas to compete in western countries remains one of the lingering problems in the Philippine esports scene.

Now as another world championship approaches, Pinoy Call of Duty Mobile world championship representatives Smart Omega are working double time to have their travel documents, particularly their visas to the United States approved.

"Especially we have 2 months before flying to US, no doubt the team is finding our contacts, ways, resources to push this through so yeah, hats off to the management and sana tuloy-tuloy. But again if there are friends right there na would like to help, we are not shy, kung puwede lang," Omega's chief marketing officer Froi Joshua Endaya told reporters in a press conference at their bootcamp Thursday.

"We're seeking out our friends out there who would like to help us move this much faster and 'yun lang. Again this is not just an Omega endeavor. this is a Philippine endeavor."

The Philippine Esports Organization has already pledged its support in getting the necessary travel requirements by endorsing them for the world championship, Endaya added.

Last August, three DoTA 2 players from FNATIC failed to secure their visas for Arlington Major, and in 2021, Bren Esports failed to secure their visas in time for the Valorant Masters in Berlin, Germany.

Now, Omega's team management is reaching out to the local government units of their players to help boost the visa approval process, the team's chief operating officer Louie Patrick Cruz said.

He believes government support will boost their chances of getting the approval they need.

"We are very positive that we will be supported by our government because recently we're trying to get in touch with LGUs because it's different if you are connected with the government, especially when you're representing the country. It's not just a matter of leverage and stuff but if a government entity will help us, definitely it's a big push for us to get approved," Cruz said.

The Call of Duty World Championships will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina in December.