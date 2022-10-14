NCAA: San Sebastian keeps EAC winless

MANILA -- San Sebastian College-Recoletos used a huge push in the last two quarters to drop Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 78-61, in Season 98 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday.

Jessie Sumoda lifted the Golden Stags to victory, draining 7 of his 10 points in the payoff period.

Alex Desoyo topscored San Sebastian with 11 points, while Rhinwill Yambing added 10.

The Golden stags were up by 11 points early in the match, but the Generals retaliated in the second quarter with Adam Doria and JP Maguliano taking the lead for a 31-30 halftime advantage.

Sumoda and Desoyo responded with their hot shooting to push San Sebastian to a comfortable 61-49 lead.

JP Maguliano scored a game-high 19 points for the Generals.

It was EAC's ninth straight defeat.

Box scores:

San Sebastian 78 - Desoyo 11, Sumoda 10, Yambing 10, Altamirano 8, Concha 8, Are 6, Villapando 5, Felebrico 5, Una 5, Cosari 4, Calahat 3, Shanoda 3, Escobido 0.

EAC 61 - Maguliano 19, Ad. Doria 12, Balowa 5, Bajon 5, Dominguez 4, Cosejo 3, Luciano 3, Tolentino 2, Quinal 2, Angeles 2, Liwag 2, An. Doria 2, Umpad 0.

Quarters: 18-10, 30-31, 52-43, 78-61.

