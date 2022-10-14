LOOK: Manny Pacquiao meets Sandara Park in Korea

Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao expressed his gratitude to former Kapamilya talent Sandara Park.

On his social media post on Friday, Pacquiao uploaded snaps of him with the former 2NE1 member. Pacquiao's wife Jinkee also joined them in one of the photos.

"Thank you @daraxxi," Pacquiao simply captioned his post on Instagram.

The Filipino athlete is set to guest on Korean variety show "Knowing Bros," alongside Park and K-pop star Kim Yohan.

Aside from "Knowing Bros," the Pinoy boxing icon, who is in South Korea to promote an exhibition fight with martial artist DK Yoo, will also appear on the South Korean variety show "Running Man."

The team behind "Running Man" posted Thursday a photo of Pacquiao with cast members Yoo Jaesuk, Haha, Jee Seokjin, Kim Jongkook, Song Jihyo, Jeon Somin and Yang Sechan on the show's official Instagram page.

Pacquiao is set to appear in the show's Oct. 23 episode.

It's not the first time for Pacquiao to appear in a Korean variety show. In 2017, he was a guest on the now-defunct "Infinite Challenge," also hosted by Yoo Jaesuk and Haha.

Related video: