Hidilyn Diaz reveals funding challenges ahead of Paris Olympics

MANILA – Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz admitted that funding is once again a hurdle in her bid to do a golden repeat in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Diaz, who ended the 97-year gold medal drought of the Philippines at the Olympics, shared during a media roundtable that she is looking for more funds to help her achieve another Olympic gold.

According to the Pinay weightlifter, the fund would be allocated to the series of competitions she has to join to qualify for the quadrennial meet in 2024.

This will include the airfare of her team and other expenses such as her food, stressing the importance of nutrition in a winning formula.

“Kailangan ko ng team. Paano na 'yung coaches ko sa likod? Hindi naman pwede na ibang coaches ang kasama ko na hindi ako kilala. Paano 'yung pagkain ko? Nag-a-add ako ng weight. Nutrition really helps sa laro, tapos 'yung sports psychologist. So kailangan ko ng team,” she said.

Diaz noted that the one-way airfare alone could reach P100,000 for her team, citing the upcoming IWF World Championships in Colombia.

There are also the professional fee of her coaches, as she feels it is unfair for them to do pro bono work for her Olympic bid.

Diaz said she is aware that many Filipinos think that she does not need help anymore since she already won a hefty amount of incentives after her historic win in the Tokyo Olympics.

But the athlete clarified that the incentives she got from last year are dedicated for her future outside of sports.

“Iniisip kasi ng iba, ‘oo nga nanalo ka na ng gold. 'Yung napanalunan mo 'yun ang gagastusin mo.’ Pero siyempre pa'no ka makakapag-ipon para sa sarili mo, after ng career mo, paano na lang? Hindi siya sustainable kung 'yung ipinanalo ko ang gagastusin ko,” Diaz said.

The SEA Games gold medalist added that her quest for another Olympic medal is a new journey and winning the last time does not guarantee her a spot in the Games.

“Iniisip kasi ng iba na after ko manalo ng gold, hindi ko na kailangan ng suporta, na hindi ko na kailangan ng team para manalo sa Olympics. Sa Olympics kasi kailangan mo to earn it again. Hindi ibig sabihin na gold medalist ka, automatic na magka-qualify ka sa Olympics,” Diaz continued.

In 2019, Diaz surprised many Filipinos when she publicly sought for aid as she prepared for the Tokyo Games. This came after she won the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

Diaz posted on her Instagram story that as much as it pained her to do so, she is asking for financial help.

"Hirap na hirap na ako. I need financial support. Sa tingin niyo, okay lang, kaya. Nahihiya kasi ako, pero try ko kapalan mukha ko para sa minimithi kong pangarap para sa ating bansa, na maiuwi ang gold medal sa Olympics,” she said at the time.

In 2020, she got P1.5 million financial aid from the MVP Sports Foundation.

The athlete on Friday was launched as the new brand ambassador of sports apparel brand Under Armour.

She is set to fly to the US for several weeks of training before heading to Colombia for the World Championships in December.

