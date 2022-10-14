Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday met pole vaulter and Olympian EJ Obiena in Malacañang, photos released by the Palace showed.

The Office of the Press Secretary has yet to release information on Obiena's courtesy call, but Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala said Marcos wanted the pole vaulter to help athletes.

"He (Marcos) gave very simple, clear instructions -- let's help our athletes because what they do is important to our nation," Eala said in a tweet.



President @bongbongmarcos is a true sportsman and supporter of sport. Warmly welcomed the @psc_gov and EJ Obiena. He gave very simple, clear instructions- lets help our athletes because what they do is important to our nation. Thank you Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/muLL1ff4Xj — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) October 14, 2022

Obiena earlier said he plans to create more grassroots programs that will help discover the next generation of athletes in his sport.

Obiena, who is currently the Asian record holder, is also hoping to bring competitions to the country to help popularize the sport.

Obiena arrived in Manila in mid-September.

This is Obiena's first time to return to the Philippines since 2019. He will stay for a three-week vacation before returning to training and competition with an eye towards the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

— Job Manahan and Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News