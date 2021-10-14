Junna Tsukii's ranking in the Karate Premier League.

Filipino-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii has seized the number 2 spot in the Karate Premier League annual rankings.

Tsukii ranked behind Turkey's Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu in the -50kg category following gold medal performances in Portugal and Egypt.

Tsukii, who missed the chance to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after bowing to Ivet Goranova of Bulgaria in the qualifiers in Paris, vowed to improve her ranking.

"My annual ranking from 2020 to 2021 is second in the world. This is not a satisfying result for me. I will do my best to be stronger," she said in her Facebook post.

Tsukii is also a 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist and a 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist.