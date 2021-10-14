PBA: Meralco to bring do-or-die attitude in Game 6

Meralco has evaded being eliminated by Magnolia in their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

Meralco coach Norman Black hopes they can do it again in Game 6 on Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

"I know it's going to be difficult. Magnolia is going to be really ready for us next game, but we just have to do it one more time," said Black following the Bolts' slim 102-98 victory in Game 5.

That win brought the Bolts' series score at 2-3 against the Hotshots.

Black expects Magnolia to go all out after being frustrated in Game 5.

But he believes if the Bolts display the same attitude they had in their wins, they have a good chance at beating the Hotshots.

"I think we have to take the same attitude again Friday night: do-or-die. There are no tomorrows for us," he said.

Prior to their Game 5 win, Meralco was down 3-1 in the series.

But Black and the Bolts had been there before. In fact, Meralco is 5-1 in no-tomorrow games since last year. Its only loss came in the hands of eventual champion Ginebra in last year's Clark bubble semis.

"We can't really think about confidence or be too happy with the wins," said Black. "Instead, we have to focus in on what we have to do, simply to beat Magnolia again."

"We just played a little bit better than what we played the last game and we were able to stay in the game with our perimeter shooting. If we can shoot the ball well on Friday, I think we'll also have a good chance of winning that game."