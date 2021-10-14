



World top ranked e-kata player James delos Santos is getting close to tying the 36-gold medal haul he set last year.

Delos Santos already has 35 gold medals in 2021 and is set to compete in at least 15 more tournaments before the year ends.

"Time flew so fast for me that I didn’t realize I’m already at 35 gold medals. So now I’m telling myself that I need two more to break my record last year, which was 36," Delos Santos told ABS-CBN News.

Delos Santos won his 35th gold at the recent Katana InterContinental Karate League e-Tournament, scoring 26.58 points to beat Norway's Marcus Madrusan (24.66 points) in the finals.

The Filipino karateka admitted it was not easy getting to this point.

"There were those moments where I was frustrated and exhausted, but I kept reminding myself that I’m not far from breaking that record. That’s what helped me overcome those challenges -- it’s all about setting your mind on the goal," he said.

Delos Santos remains the world's top e-kata player in the world.

He has been holding the No. 1 status since October last year.

