esports: All systems go for inaugural CCE Varsity Cup

The line-up of University of Perpetual Help, featuring 1v1 champion Jasper Cuevas.

MANILA, Philippines -- The field is now set for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC), organized by the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE), next month.

The Varsity Cup follows the one-on-one tournament that served as an appetizer earlier this month.

The MVC is the main event of CCE's inaugural season, as the country's newest collegiate esports league goes online starting from November 10 to 21 with 10 colleges and universities out to showcase their talents in the sport.

Reigning NCAA men's basketball champions Colegio de San Juan de Letran will parade a lineup bannered by Finals MVP Fran Yu, with Jeo Ambohot, Allen Mina, King Caralipio, and Shan Bautista providing support.

Their old rivals, San Beda University, will be led by Damie Cuntapay, Yukien Andrada, Justine Sanchez, Tony Ynot, and Gabriel Cometa.

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines University will feature Lorenzo Navarro, Alvin Baetiong, Carlo Abadeza, Yancy Remulla, and Shawn Umali.

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde will be composed of Carlo Lim, Baron Gabuyan, Ryan Daculan, Reiven Valera, Georgie Gauani, and Leonard Jaboli.

Arellano University, meanwhile, will have: Kai Oliva, Lars Sunga, Diego Ilao, Marlon Espiritu, and Jifford Cahigas.

Mapua University fields Warren Bonifacio, Joaqui Garcia, Jasper Salenga, Adrian Nocum and Jomer Mercado with Angelo Parinas as alternate.

Emilio Aguinaldo College troops Kyle Carlos, Jomar Amador, Ralph Vincent Robin, Adrian De Guzman and Christian Angelo Cabuhat, while JL Delos Santos, Jan Marc Abaoag, Hosea Mananquil, Dustin Aguado, and Donvic Aguado lead Jose Rizal University.

San Sebastian College-Recoletos’ Michael Are, who finished runner-up in the 1v1, is in for redemption along with teammates Kenneth Villapando, JM Calma, Camillus Altamirano, and Rafael Are.

But the spotlight will shine brightest on 1v1 champion Jasper Cuevas, who will lead University of Perpetual Help System DALTA along with his teammates Kyle Cuevas, Lean Martel, Shawn Orgo, and Rey Joey Barcuma.

A CCE regular season-by-season calendar featuring esports players and enrolled students from their respective schools is already in the works after the successful 1v1 and 5-on-5 launch starring basketball varsity standouts.

