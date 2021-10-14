Dwight Ramos in action for the Philippines. FIBA.basketball

Filipino star Dwight Ramos on Wednesday joined the Toyama Grouses in the B.League after completing his quarantine requirements in Japan.

Toyama officially welcomed Ramos to the team after his 14-day quarantine.

"Hello everybody, I'm Dwight Ramos. I'm finally out of quarantine," Ramos said in a video posted on the team's Twitter account.

"I'm really excited to join the team and practice with them, meet everybody for the first time, and just be part of Toyama," he added.

Ramos, who starred for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, missed Toyama's first four games -- all losses.

He is expected to debut this weekend at home against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, the team of Ray Parks Jr.

"I'm really excited for the game this weekend, and hopefully everybody can come out and see us and support us this weekend," said Ramos.

Ramos is one of eight Filipinos to play in the B.League for the 2021-22 season, along with Parks, Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), and Division 2's Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's) and Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z).