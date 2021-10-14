Kelly Williams' return made a big impact in TNT's efforts to curb San Miguel's tall frontcourt in Game 5, according to head coach Chot Reyes.

Without Williams, Reyes said it would have been a huge struggle to contain the tandem of June Mar Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa.

"You saw it naman, just to have that extra body, that extra big guy to battle June Mar and Mo Tautuaa. They've been giving us huge problems through the series," said Reyes.

"So having that extra big man was very big."

Williams, who started for the Tropang Giga in all of their first 12 games this conference, was forced to sit out during the early part of the series due to health and safety protocols.

He was eventually allowed to play after testing negative on Wednesday morning.

He played close to 30 minutes, finishing with 12 points and three rebounds. But his biggest contribution was helping to keep the 6-foot-10 Fajardo in check.

This somehow eased the defensive duties of Poy Erram who played despite sustaining a fractured cheekbone.

Erram wore a facemask in Game 5, managing to finish with 10 points and six rebounds.

Reyes was all praises for Williams and Erram.

"Credit to those two guys. They came out and gave us huge minutes even in less than ideal circumstances," he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES