Chinese prospect Fanbo Zeng signs with G League Ignite

Top Chinese prospect Fanbo Zeng has signed to play with NBA G League Ignite, NBA G League president Shareef Abdul-Rahim announced on Thursday.

A four-star recruit, Fanbo was initially set to play collegiate basketball for Gonzaga University but decommitted in April amid reports that he would join G League Ignite.

Fanbo Zeng, China’s top basketball prospect, is decommitting from Gonzaga and planning to join the NBA G League Ignite, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.https://t.co/Qh9FEhvDRM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2021

Those reports were confirmed just a few weeks before the NBA G League season tips off on November 5.

Fanbo, 18, hails from Harbin, China and was among the top-rated players in the Class of 2022 before reclassifying to the Class of 2021.

He spent two years at Windermere Preparatory School in Florida before returning to China in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Fanbo averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists to earn Class 3A First Team All-State and Orlando Sentinel All-Area First Team honors.

This marks the second year of the NBA G League program, which has already produced a top draft pick in Jalen Green who was taken second overall by the Houston Rockets in July. The program seeks to give top young prospects a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training and preparing for the NBA Draft.

Fanbo joins an elite group of young talent, including Jaden Hardy, Michael Foster, MarJon Beauchamp, Dyson Daniels and Scoot Henderson on Ignite’s latest roster.