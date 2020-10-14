PSC to host financial literacy seminar for national athletes

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will conduct a two-day financial literacy seminar and workshop, exclusively for national athletes and coaches on October 29 and 30.

Renowned registered financial planner (RFP) and journalist Salve Duplito will conduct the online seminar, as PSC looks to teach the national athletes how to take care of their hard-earned money.

"We believe this financial literacy webinar is very timely in this time of COVID-19 pandemic. We want to encourage all our national athletes, coaches and our employees to start their journey to financial wellness while they are young," said PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez.

Ramirez said he has seen many former athletes squander away their winnings, and end up in a sorry state in their old age.

"It pains me to even imagine any of our athletes like that," he said.

Duplito is one of the prime movers of financial literacy in the country. She co-anchored the ANC "On the Money" show and now actively continues to teach different sectors of society in her YouTube channel, SalveSays.

In partnership with the PSC, she aims to impart her skills and expertise to provide the national team with a solid understanding of the basics of financial management and create an awareness of good stewardship of money.

"We teach them the values of discipline and dedication in sports. These are the same values they can apply on how they handle their finances. I really wish that they all exit from being athletes with a comfortable life," said Ramirez.

In 2015, the PSC also conducted a free financial literacy seminar for Team Philippines, with Duplito also teaching both regular and para athletes.