Fil-American sets record in World Speed Shooting Championships

KC Eusebio, an American with Filipino lineage, set the record for being the first to shoot in less than 60 seconds with a pistol.

Eusebio accomplished the feat at the 2020 World Speed Shooting Championship in Talladega, Alabama, last month.

"At the match, not only did he set multiple world records, he also became the first competitor to shoot under 60 seconds with a rimfire pistol," a report posted on the Shooting Sports USA website said.

He also won in the Open division, his seventh Open title overall.

"Along with the overall win, I also won in carry optics and .22 Rimfire. I set multiple world records this past weekend and I’m the first and only person to shoot under 60 seconds with a pistol. I wouldn’t be able to do all this if it weren’t for my supporters," Eusebio, who started competing at shooting events when he was 9 years old, said in his Facebook post.

"Big thank you to everyone and the company’s who invest and believe in me."