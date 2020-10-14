All systems go for Chooks 3x3 in Calamba, Laguna bubble

Players of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league undergo the entry protocol at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- The doors of the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna officially opened for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 on Wednesday, with seven squads making their entry into the bubble.

Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol's Zamboanga City Chooks led the initial contingent, along with the Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod Master Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Porac-Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, and Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.

A total of 12 teams will compete in the two-week long President's Cup.

"It's all systems go for us," said league commissioner Eric Altamirano. "We can't wait for all our teams to be there and start playing."

A preseason tournament beginning October 19 will be the first games held in the bubble hosted inside National University's new campus. The first leg will then kick off on October 21 followed by three more legs every other day in this tournament.

The grand finals is scheduled for October 30, where a total prize of P1 million is up for grabs.

Zamboanga City Chooks is the heavy favorite to win it all, as national team players Munzon and Pasaol will team up with pool members in Troy Rike and Santi Santillan.

The players had to go through another round of testing before entering the state-of-the-art complex. They will have to undergo a two-day quarantine inside their rooms before getting to train.

The five remaining teams -- Zamboanga Peninsula-Valientes MLV, Bicol 3x3 Pro, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City-Rocky Sports, and Petra Cement -- will enter the bubble on Thursday.