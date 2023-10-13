Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – As the Creamline Cool Smashers begin their title defense on Sunday, head coach Sherwin Meneses made sure that the team is healthy.

During the media conference Wednesday, Meneses revealed that his players have already recovered from their respective injuries just in time for the second PVL All-Filipino Conference this year.

“Hopefully ma-apply namin especially sa first game namin 'yung mga trinain namin, maging maganda 'yung adjustments and condition ng mga players, 'yung mga injuries na naka-recover na,” he told reporters.

“Last week, 100% na sila. Nagiging maganda naman 'yung health ng team namin.”

One of the major concerns for Creamline fans was the status of its team captain Alyssa Valdez, who is coming from a stellar comeback in the PVL Invitational Conference.

However, Valdez appeared to be nursing some pain on her knee -- once again -- in their final games in the midseason tilt.

In fact, she only played in the first three sets of the championship against the eventual champions Kurashiki Ablaze.

According to Valdez, she is able to join Cool Smashers’ heavy training already but is taking everything slowly.

“I'm just happy na kahit papa'no nakakasabay na ako sa training namin. Nabibigyan ng chance na maka-full potential na rin sa mga practices. But, it's really a journey, having injuries din. We're taking it one step at a time. Our coaches and the team naman are very patient. Hopefully talagang may maipakita at ma-apply ko lang din 'yung mga tinuturo samin ng coaches,” the multi-titled spiker said.

“I'm ready basta tawagin tayo ng mga coaches sa anumang sitwasyon 'yan.”

When asked to elaborate on their strength and conditioning adjustments, Meneses gave a short answer, assuring the public that they have a strategy already.

“Step by step...We have strategy naman when it comes to conditioning ng mga player namin. Hanggang dun na lang muna,” he added.

Creamline will have a new look beginning October 15 as they go for another title run without prized setter Jia de Guzman.

Long-time backup setter Kyle Negrito will be assuming the main playmaker spot when they face sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.